‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reveals the Silliest Fight He Had with Carrie Fisher

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: no one is as delightful on Twitter as Mark Hamill. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars is always bringing out the dad jokes, teasing fans, and occasionally answering fun questions.

Last week, the actor was asked to share a story about his silliest fight with his onscreen sister, the late, great Carrie Fisher AKA Princess Leia.

When they told us it would soon be revealed we were siblings. Me:”Wait a minute, If Luke is Princess Leia’s brother…does that make me royalty?” Her:(without a moment of hesitation )”NO!!!” I didn’t really care, but she really, REALLY did, so I never let it go-EVER. 🤣#TrueStory //t.co/Ga8hnWG4V1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 21, 2019

In the tweet’s comments, many people were quick to debate who was right. Luke and Leia’s birth mother was Queen Amidala, but since Naboo elects their royal positions, it’s not actually a title one can inherit. Leia was a princess through her adopted mother, Queen Breha Organa. Since Luke was taken in by his step-uncle and aunt, the character really is just a humble farmer. Well, a humble farmer AND one of the most powerful Jedis of all time. Either way, Carrie Fisher was definitely right.

We love the idea of Hamill and Fisher bickering like real siblings. The two had great affection for each other, and Hamill recently shared kind works on social media on the anniversary of his friend’s death.

It makes me so happy to know how overwhelmed & touched she would be by the worldwide outpouring of love & affection for her today… ❤️#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever #KeepMovingThingsAreBoundToBeImproving pic.twitter.com/JdAMjWwtPl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2018

While Fisher may be gone, fans are lucky enough to have the opportunity to see her one more time in the Star Wars franchise. Last year, it was announced by J.J. Abrams, who will be returning to direct Episode IX, that the role of Leia will still be portrayed by Fisher.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Episode IX is also set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. In addition to Hamill, the returning veteran actors include Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.