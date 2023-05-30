Star Wars: Mark Hamill Share's Harrison Ford's Reaction to His Impression

Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford have been friends and colleagues for over 40 years, and when we see them together, it's pretty awesome to know that they're still friends. Hamill has gained a prominent career over various mediums, and Ford has had one of the most successful film careers of all time. Ford will next be seen in next month's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Hamill will appear next in The Machine. Ford and Hamill haven't been seen together on film since Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but they have stayed in touch. Hamill recently did an impression of Ford during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Ford apparently reacted to it. While appearing on an episode of Wired's most searched questions series, Hamill revealed Ford's reaction to the impression.

"All I can say is I did him once, and I think it was Seth Meyers," Hamill said before revealing Ford's reaction. "The next time I saw him, he said, 'Hey, I don't sound anything like that." I said, 'Yeah, I know. You don't sound anything like that.' But his voice is so minimal that it draws you into what he's saying. He says it in such a soft-spoken manner. That alone, I think, is part of what makes him so riveting as an actor. But I'm lucky to have worked with him."

Is Mark Hamill Returning for Upcoming Rey Skywalker Movie?

With Daisy Ridley returning as Rey Skywalker in the upcoming Star Wars film that will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the question that comes up the most is will Mark Hammil return as Luke Skywalker? There still remains the question of which of the Star Wars franchise's other recognizable actors will appear in the film, and it sounds like the Luke Skywalker actor is playing it coy.

"One thing you learn working for Lucasfilm: everything is confidential," Hamill explained in a recent interview with Esquire. "Everything is confidential. So, if I were involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. So, I don't know. We'll all find out together, I guess."

What will be the next Star Wars movie?

The currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy has been speculated about a lot in recent months, especially after earlier this year, it was revealed that co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. In a recent interview with Yahoo! UK, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy provided an update on that film, and revealed that it will still be some time before a new version of the script is ready.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained in a recent interview. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy added. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."

What do you think about Mark Hamill's Harrison Ford impression? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!