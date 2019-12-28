Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Touching Art Work of Carrie Fisher on the Anniversary of Her Death

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally hit theaters last week and saw the return of many franchise favorites, including Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. Fisher passed away three years ago, but director J.J. Abrams decided to re-purpose unused footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in order to fit Fisher into the film. Yesterday was the anniversary of Fisher’s passing, so many people have been showing love for the iconic actor on social media, including her daughter, Billie Lourd. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, Fisher’s brother in the films, also took to Twitter yesterday to post some photos of Fisher as well as some lovely artwork of the late actor.

Many people commented on the post:

Recently, Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, revealed to Page Six that he found an after-death note written by his sister. Here’s what it said:

“I am dead. How are you? I’ll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here. Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life.”

In addition to Hamill and Fisher, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.