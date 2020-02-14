Star Wars: Mark Hamill Wants to Quit Twitter (But We Hope He Doesn’t)

We’ve said it many times before and we’ll say it again… Mark Hamill is one of the best things about Twitter. The actor frequently posts on the social media site, with his writings ranging from Star Wars history to dad jokes to political opinions, and he always manages to brighten our days with his charm and knowledge of the beloved Star Wars franchise. In the actor’s latest tweet, he made it clear that he would like to quit Twitter, but we (and many of his followers) hope he decides to stay. What would our lives be like without some daily dose of Hamill?!

“‘There is glory in the unexpressed thought.’- from the diary of an aspiring Twitter quitter,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the post below:

“There is glory in the unexpressed thought.”- from the diary of an aspiring Twitter quitter pic.twitter.com/XfDbOzDFaQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 13, 2020

Many people commented on the tweet, begging Hamill to stick around:

“It’s understandable that you might want a break from here but twitter is a beautiful place because of you. Your tweets are a source of positivity we need during these times. Sending you lots of love and hugs across the pond❤️❤️❤️,” @Rotj__luke wrote.

“Please never leave Twitter! It won’t be any fun anymore,” @Geekspam added.

“Please, for the sake of your 3.6 million fans, DON’T QUIT TWITTER! WE ❤ YOU!,” @eilatan82 replied.

Luckily, Hamill hasn’t deactivated his Twitter account just yet. Hopefully, the pleas from fans will keep him on the site. While his days on social media aren’t over yet, there is one chapter in Hamill’s life that has likely come to a close. While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would likely his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie was up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.