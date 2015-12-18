Star Wars: May the 4th Poster Omits Sequels & Mandalorian, Upsetting Fans

In honor of next week's Star Wars Day, which falls on "May the Fourth," the official Star Wars Twitter account shared a poster celebrating the franchise, featuring a number of iconic characters and vehicles. While the characters from the original trilogy serve as the main focus, there are also a handful of references to the prequel era of events, though noticeably missing from the poster are references to the sequel trilogy of films or anything from The Mandalorian. As Star Wars fans are known to do, many began voicing their disappointment over those beloved characters being absent from the impressive artwork.

Ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio has attempted to create the impression that all of its stories connect to one another and carry with them the same importance as any other chapter in the series, with this new poster seemingly going against that directive. However, with the accompanying message on the post directly referencing video games, it could be possible that this artwork was meant to reflect Lucasfilm's beloved library of games that focus more heavily on the earlier years of the franchise, as the sequel trilogy and Mandalorian have both been underrepresented in that medium.

Celebrate May the 4th with a bounty of deals on Star Wars video games: https://t.co/pU8jLDRaXK pic.twitter.com/AveKC97Z6F — Star Wars (@starwars) April 29, 2021

