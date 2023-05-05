Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie Will Center Around an Era-Defining Event

Between The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka, filmmaker Dave Filoni has been delivering fans experiences that have high stakes for their characters yet might not have a major impact on the entire galaxy far, far away, but that will all change with the upcoming movie he is developing for Lucasfilm. Given his long tenure in the world of Star Wars TV series, audiences who expect his film to merely be a larger-scale version of those adventures will be excited that Filoni has a very clear idea of what sets the events of a film apart from a TV show. Filoni's New Republic film doesn't yet have a release date.

"Culmination is an interesting word," Filoni shared with Empire Magazine. "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. A New Hope, [The Empire Strikes Back], and Return of the Jedi tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

Filoni went on to use the connection between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Andor as an example of the way a theatrical event can connect to a TV series.

"To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea -- a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening," Filoni pointed out. "What Tony [Gilroy] has done [in Andor] and what we did in [Star Wars] Rebels, everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You're looking for those moments that define an era, and that's what the films really should be about -- whether it's characters coming together, or a defining moment."

All we currently know about Filoni's film is that it will be set during the New Republic, the timeframe between the fall of the Galactic Empire and the rise of The First Order. With Ahsoka set to see the live-action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn, fans are speculating about how his presence could factor into a movie, though Filoni kept coy about any concrete teases about the project.

"I have ideas, of course. I will not tell you what they are!" the filmmaker joked. "There are little things along the way that I've built across different mediums, all in preparation for things that come later."

Stay tuned for details on Filoni's Star Wars movie.

