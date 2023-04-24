Star Wars: Dave Filoni Casts Doubt on Ever Exploring Grogu's Original Family

The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale finally made Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu an official family, as Mando formally adopted the Baby Yoda as his son and made him an official foundling of the Mandalorian tribe. However, Grogu's backstory before meeting Din Djarin has steadily been peppered into both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, with the implication being that we'll learn more about the origin of this pivotal member of Yoda's race, as time goes on.

However, The Mandalorian co-creator and Star Wars TV Universe guru Dave Filoni is dropping hints that there is one aspect of Grogu's story we're not going to see (at least during his time in the franchise): The story of Grogu's original family.

A TikTok from Kim Taylor-Foster's Star Wars interviews with cast and creators at Star Wars Celebration 2023 featured Filoni; when it was pointed out that there's still so much mystery in Star Wars lore about Yoda's race, Filoni admitted that "No, no we don't" know that much about the powerful Force-sensitive beings, where they come from, or why they live so long.

Then again, Filoni also made it clear that he has no intention of diving into that backstory, either. When asked if he personally had Star Wars canon in his mind about Grogu's origin and family, Filoni wouldn't say yes or no; what he would say is that answering the question is a major Catch-22:

"Oh but if I did, and I told you I did, it would be so sad for you. Because I won't tell you. And then you'd know that I know, and that I won't tell you. And that would be cruel. So I won't say."

When pressed whether or not there is any motivation, at all, to go back and show Grogu during happier days, amongst his own, Filoni said "No, I don't think so. No. I don't think so. Not for me. Mando's his family."

Why Star Wars Doesn't Need A Grogu Origin Story

To Filoni's point: showing Grogu's backstory, and his happier days amongst his own kind really defeats the deeper purpose of The Mandalorian's story. At the start of the series, both Din Djarin and Grogu are two souls displaced from any real family blood ties, and both have been deeply scarred by violent near-death experiences in their respective childhoods, which effectively left them orphaned. While Mando struggled to fully find his place amongst other Mandalorians, Grogu never got the chance to truly find his place amongst the Jedi.

That is why the story of Din and Grogu meeting, bonding, and finding true family in one another has touched millions of fans – arguably more so than any other Star Wars story. At this point, unless it has a major effect on the present action of the series, The Mandalorian doesn't need to revisit the origins or "real" family of its two leads, at all.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 and The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+.