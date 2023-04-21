Star Wars: Dave Filoni Teases How the "Tables Have Turned" in New Movie

While the original trilogy of Star Wars films saw the Galactic Empire serve as the nefarious organization aiming to run the universe, and with the sequel trilogy seeing The First Order follow in the Empire's footsteps, filmmaker Dave Filoni recently teased how his upcoming movie, which takes place between the two trilogies, will have an entirely new dynamic for the galaxy far, far away. As hinted at in The Mandalorian, the years between the two trilogies saw The New Republic aiming to maintain order in the galaxy, and regardless of their intentions, there were some unexpected consequences for this organization.

"I always relate to my own Star Wars experience and think, 'How can I give kids now [that] feeling?'" Filoni shared with Empire Magazine earlier this month at Star Wars Celebration. "Something that I understood as a kid was the conflict established in A New Hope -- the Rebels versus the Empire. I thought something in the Expanded Universe that was very easy to understand was, in the New Republic and the Remnant Empire, that the tables have turned a little bit."

Despite what The New Republic aims to do, there are figures from the Empire that still hope to seize control of power in the galaxy, with Filoni's film potentially looking to explore the tides turning.

"It's actually the Empire that's acting more like the Rebels, because their resources are on the downside. But the New Republic is struggling because, while they're all trying to work together, they have different ideas about how to be effective," the filmmaker expressed. "That was an interesting story. And I think it creates a big piece of history where you can tell all kinds of stories."

In addition to tying up loose threads from The Mandalorian, the film is expected to draw from elements of Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Filoni addressed the cyclical nature of political organizations in the franchise.

"If you took and placed Mando in the original trilogy time-period, you would understand what's going on, because you understood the politics of the day," Filoni pointed out. "Now, we've had to establish -- starting in Mandalorian, and the idea with Werner Herzog that there were Remnant Imperials still operating -- that there's a Remnant Empire, and a New Republic. We really only got around to [exploring] the New Republic with [the] X-Wings in the first two seasons, and we finally went to Coruscant in this latest season. So everything builds a little bit, as we're fleshing out this part of the galaxy."

