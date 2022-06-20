Star Wars: New Rumor Claims Millie Bobby Brown Could Be in Talks for Upcoming TV Series

The Star Wars universe is continuing to surprise fans on the big and small screen, with stories that encompass generations of canon across the galaxy far, far away. Along the way, an array of newer and notable actors have joined the Star Wars fold — and it sounds like Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown could be soon among them. According to a new rumor from The Mirror, Brown and her father and manager Robert have had "informal" talks with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, with the goal of potentially having her star in an upcoming film or Disney+ series for the franchise.

"Millie is on Disney's radar for the new Star Wars projects," a source says in the report. "She's had contact with Kathleen, who is aware of her desire to feature in a movie or play a central role in one of the new TV projects for Disney Plus. The conversations are informal but there's huge mutual respect there. The Disney executives know just how much of an icon she is already for the 10 to 30-year-old audience and what that brings in terms of appeal. She could easily take home $15m for a first film or series. And she doesn't need to audition – it's more a case of how the director and her bond. She has the gravitas to hold down the lead for that universe."

It's unclear at this point if a Brown-led Star Wars project could ultimately come to pass, much less exactly what that would entail. Lucasfilm's film plans remain a little nebulous following The Rise of Skywalker, but have directors such as Taika Waititi developing new movies. There are also a number of upcoming Disney+ television series that have yet to fully cast their series, including the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew led by Jude Law. Fans have also speculated if she could enter the fold of Star Wars: The Acolyte, the upcoming martial arts-influenced female-led series from Leslye Headland. Amandla Stenberg was already reportedly cast in the series' lead role, but there might still be additional parts for Brown to play.

While Brown has indicated that she has not seen Star Wars and a lot of major movie franchises, she did previously express a desire to portray one significant legacy character in the series.

"Princess Leia," Brown explained during a convention appearance in 2017. "I love Carrie Fisher and it would be amazing to carry on her legacy."

What do you think of Millie Bobby Brown potentially starring in a Star Wars project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!