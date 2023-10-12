Ahsoka: New Video Shows Hayden Christensen Discussing Anakin Skywalker's Return

Star Wars: Ahsoka came to an end earlier this month, and it teased a lot of excitement for the future. Last year, Star Wars prequels star Hayden Christensen returned to the role of Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he came back again this year in Ahsoka. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) encounters Anakin in the World Between Worlds and he's seen again when Ahsoka watches him in an old training video. The series then ends with Anakin's Force Ghost watching over his former padawan. Since the finale, the official social media accounts for Star Wars have been sharing videos of actors breaking down their characters. The latest features Christensen talking about his latest return to the franchise.

"I was blown away," Christensen said of reading the Ahsoka scripts. "I was thrilled to come back and do more with this character, and to get to work with these people that I really admired." The actor goes on to thank fans and reveal how "special" it has been to be a part of the franchise. You can check out the video in the post below:

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2?



Last week, Deadline reported that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." Considering Ahsoka's ties with The Mandalorian and showrunner Dave Filoni's future film plans, it's pretty likely we'll be seeing the Ahsoka characters again. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless."

Stay tuned for more updates about Ahsoka.