Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Releases New Trailer

The Disney Junior series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures debuted on Disney+ on May 4th with seven episodes, and another six episodes were released in August with the tease of a Life Day special coming in November. The animated series is aimed at younger audiences and is set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace during the High Republic era. The show "follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way." Today, the franchise shared a trailer for the first season's newest batch of upcoming episodes, including "Life Day."

"On November 8, the adventure continues with new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on Disney Junior and Disney+," Star Wars captioned the new trailer. You can check it out below:

When the Life Day special was announced, StarWars.com described the episode as follows: "Kai, Lys, and Nubs, along with Masters Yoda and Zia, on a trip to Kashyyyk to celebrate and learn more about the Wookiees' holiday traditions. In addition, even more episodes of Young Jedi Adventures Season 1 are confirmed for 2024."

What Is Life Day in Star Wars?

The Star Wars Holiday Special was released in 1978 and became instantly infamous. The TV special is considered the worst thing to ever come out of the franchise, but it did include some big moments such as the introduction of the fan-favorite character, Boba Fett. The special saw Han and Chewbacca visiting the Wookiee home planet of Kashyyyk to celebrate their biggest holiday, "Life Day." While the holiday special may not have turned out to be everything George Lucas had hoped, Life Day has lived on.

What Age Range Is Young Jedi Adventures For?

"Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters," James Waugh, Young Jedi Adventures' executive producer and senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm previously explained. "When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling's first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences."

Young Jedi Adventures returns on November 8th.