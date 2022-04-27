Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumored to Introduce Franchise's Latest Adorable Character

✖

Thanks to characters like R2-D2, Yoda, and the Ewoks in the original Star Wars trilogy, the series has always been known for delivering audiences adorable creations, a trend which has only grown stronger since Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm. In the past decade, characters like BB-8, porgs, and Grogu, a.k.a. "Baby Yoda" have captured the attention of even the most casual of viewers, with an all-new figure set to continue that trend in the coming months. A new report from Star Wars News Net points out that a new droid in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will rival the cuteness of anything that came before it. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 27th.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

The outlet's sources claim that a key component of the upcoming series features Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) being tasked with rescuing Leia Organa from a dangerous situation. The new character is said to serve as somewhat of a protector for Leia, acting as a drone that hovers closely around the young princess.

The site notes, "It's adorable, like a little bug that hovers over her to protect her. This new character is intended to capture the audience as the next big cute Star Wars character, following recent ones like Grogu, Babu Frik, and D-O. It has a circular shape, almost like an old flying saucer, with white and red colors."

In Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke Skywalker was relatively oblivious to Obi-Wan's history as a Jedi Master, while Leia clearly had a connection with Kenobi, as she sends a message inside R2-D2 asking for his help. The first trailer for the new series confirmed that a young Luke will appear in some capacity, with this report indicating that not only will Leia appear in the project, but will have a somewhat substantial role. With a month to go until the series premieres, it's unknown if a young Leia will end up appearing in any promotional materials or if her involvement will be withheld until the series officially debuts.

Disney+ describes the new series, "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!