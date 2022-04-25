Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Hints at More Darth Vader After Obi-Wan Kenobi

✖

Star Wars fans are already excited enough as it is that Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader for the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the actor recently noted that there's a lot more about the character that could be explored in the future, seemingly leaving the door open for more appearances as the figure. Given Anakin Skywalker's connection to Ahsoka Tano, there are rumors that Vader could be appearing in Star Wars: Ahsoka, though the nature of the character means we likely won't get a series focusing solely on him, even if he appears as a threat in upcoming adventures. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

"The extent of this journey, I think, remains to be seen," Christensen shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar, when discussing more outings as the Sith Lord. "But what a privilege to get to come back and do this, and to be a part of this project."

Vader made a live-action return for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but was only featured in a handful of scenes, while Ben Mendelsohn's Krennic served as the main threat of that film. The villain will seemingly play a more central part of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi, though with the Inquisitors set to also be featured, he won't be the sole threat.

Christensen only briefly played Vader previously, as his involvement in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith focused more on Anakin. The prequel trilogy culminated with Anakin embracing his destiny as Vader, with Obi-Wan Kenobi likely featuring both facets of the figure.

"When George [Lucas] had brought me onto the prequels, it was to play Anakin," Christensen explained. "He gets knighted as Darth Vader towards the end, and for a couple of scenes I get to put the suit on. But my journey with the character was with Anakin Skywalker. But the character? He's such a complex character. And now, getting to explore the mindset and the emotional state of Darth Vader, has been a lot of fun."

While the idea of Vader being the central figure in his own storyline might seem unlikely, the various Star Wars: Darth Vader comic series have managed to find ways to add more layers to the character without betraying his stoic and villainous nature.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

Are you hoping Vader shows up in more projects? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!