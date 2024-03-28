Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Hopeful for Franchise Return, Even if Not in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi was initially announced as a limited series, bracing audiences for the fact that it might not be an ongoing project, but various programs have started their lives as series conceived as contained adventures and then get expanded into ongoing projects, yet fans haven't been given any promising updates about the series' return. Star Ewan McGregor recently addressed his future with the franchise and, while a second season might not move forward, he doesn't think he's quite done with the galaxy far, far away. At this point, Star Wars: Andor is the only project that is taking place around a similar timeline to Obi-Wan Kenobi, and while that project might not organically lend itself to a Kenobi cameo, it's possible he could appear in another project at some point.

"The truth is I've talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that and I'm not lying about this now," McGregor confessed to LADbible. "I don't know. There's been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, 'Let's do another one.' Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it's out and people like it, which I'm very, very pleased about. I love doing it. I hope we get a chance to do another one and I'm sure we will. I'm pretty sure, you know, I've got a few years yet before I'm the same age as Alec Guinness was in [Star Wars:] A New Hope. So there's time to tell more stories in there."

As McGregor mentioned, he knew about getting the chance to return for quite some time before it was officially announced, which helps reflect the complicated journey this series took to come together.

Reports of McGregor returning to the franchise go back years, with those rumors largely gaining steam when Solo: A Star Wars Story landed in theaters. When that project fell a bit flat with audiences, McGregor's return was delayed indefinitely before ultimately being reimagined as a Disney+ series. Even once the project was officially announced, there were some creative shakeups behind the scenes in the transition from turning the movie concept into a TV series, with director Deborah Chow ultimately bringing the concept to fruition.

Whenever McGregor or Chow discuss a potential second season, their reaction is that they could see the program returning if they found a story worth telling. While there haven't been substantial updates about such a notion since the show's 2022 debut, it's possible Kenobi could appear as an ancillary character in a future project.

