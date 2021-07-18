Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumor Hints at Return of a Star Wars Rebels Villain

✖

A rumor suggests that one of the villains from the animated series Star Wars Rebels will make their live-action debut in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Previous reports indicated that Obi-Wan (played again by Ewan McGregor) would cross lightsaber blades with the Inquisitorious. They're a group of Jedi-hunting dark side Force-users, mostly former Jedi who survived Order 66, trained by Darth Vader. Cinelinx reports having learned at least one specific Inquisitor appearing in the show. We already know that Sung Kang, best known for playing Han in The Fast Saga, is part of the show's cast. Cinelinx claims he plays Fifth Brother, one of the Inquisitors that appeared in Star Wars Rebels.

Fifth Brother debuted in the second season of Star Wars Rebels, voiced by Philip Anthony-Rodriguez. He and Seventh Sister continued the hunt for the Ghost crew Jedi Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger after the Grand Inquisitor's death. Like the other Inquisitors, Darth Vader trained Fifth Brother, and that training cost Fifth Brother his hand. Fifth Brother met his fate in Malachor when Ahsoka Tano and Maul briefly joined forces to fight against him. Ahsoka broke Fifth Brother's dual-bladed lightsaber, and Maul finished him off. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place before Star Wars Rebels, meaning it's still possible he could appear in the live-action series.

Kang currently appears in theaters in F9. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, he touched on his experience joining the Star Wars universe.

"The feeling that I get on set is every single crew member, you look in their eyes, and it's like a kid going 'I grew up watching Star Wars. Like, this is my dream to be here, to see one of the Star Wars characters, or the Darth Vader character or, you know, one of the Jedis walking around,'" Kang said. "No matter how old they are, it's guys that do my makeup and stuff, and people who do the costumes, and all the set designers. There's this feeling of legacy and it's like everyone talks about history and why they feel so blessed to be here. So there's this history, there's this kind of shared spirit and this passion of the connective tissue is all these Star Wars characters. I used to dress up, you know, in these Halloween costumes. I had a Darth Vader one and a Luke Skywalker one. It was all put together with duct tape after a while. And the fact that I'm actually on set and they're putting a Star Wars costume on me? Come on, dude. It's like [you] pinch yourself."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is filming now for a planned release in 2022.