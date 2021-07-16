Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Details the Excitement of the Cast and Crew While Filming

✖

The future of the Star Wars universe is headed into some interesting places in the coming years, with a number of films and Disney+ exclusive series set to further expand the galaxy far, far away. Among them is Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the long-awaited Disney+ series that will follow the ongoing adventures of Ewan McGregor's Jedi master. While details have been relatively mum about the series since it started filming, one of its stars recently teased that the set is pretty special. Sung Kang, who stars in the series in a currently-unknown role, recently told Rotten Tomatoes about the experience of working on the series.

"The feeling that I get on set is every single crew member, you look in their eyes, and it's like a kid going 'I grew up watching Star Wars. Like, this is my dream to be here, to see one of the Star Wars characters, or the Darth Vader character or, you know, one of the Jedis walking around,'" Kang explained. "No matter how old they are, it's guys that do my makeup and stuff, and people who do the costumes, and all the set designers. There's this feeling of legacy and it's like everyone talks about history and why they feel so blessed to be here. So there's this history, there's this kind of shared spirit and this passion of the connective tissue is all these Star Wars characters. I used to dress up, you know, in these Halloween costumes. I had a Darth Vader one and a Luke Skywalker one. It was all put together with duct tape after a while. And the fact that I'm actually on set and they're putting a Star Wars costume on me? Come on, dude. It's like [you] pinch yourself."

Obi-Wan Kenobi will also see the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular character, Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie have all also joined the series in currently unknown roles.

Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen said in a statement to StarWars.com when his appearance on the series was first announced. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

