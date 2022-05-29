Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Includes Cameo by Ewan McGregor's Real Daughter

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi has made its way onto the Disney+ streaming service this weekend, and from what we can tell from the first two episodes, fans are in for a wild ride. The series is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, so there's a lot of wiggle room. During the first two episodes we're introduced to a few new characters while also being reintroduced to some characters we've met before in both live-action and animation. Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode featured a pink haired spice runner named Tetha Grig. It turns out that the actress that plays the character is none other than Ewan McGregor's real life daughter, Esther Rose McGregor (via /Film).

Tetha Grig being played by McGregor's real life daughter makes the scene even better due to the context of what happens. Obi-Wan is looking for Princess Leia on a planet called Daiyu under the guise that the youngling is his daughter. When he runs into Tetha Grig, she asks him if he'd like some of he vast catalog of spice, and Obi-Wan then asks if he could get "some information" on his missing daughter instead. To which Tetha replies that he'll never see her again, and then gives him a sample of the spice for free.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to focus on the period in time after Revenge of the Sith where McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi is in hiding from the Empire and also watching over a young Luke Skywalker until he hits the age where he needs to be trained in the ways of the Jedi. The series will even feature an Obi-Wan and Darth Vader reunion. Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow recently compared the two's relationship to a love story.

"For me, across the prequels, through the original trilogy, there's a love-story dynamic with these two that goes through the whole thing," Chow revealed to Vanity Fair. "I felt like it was quite hard to not[include] the person who left Kenobi in such anguish in the series… What's special about that relationship is that they loved each other."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

