Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster, Premiere Date Revealed by Disney+

After years upon years of anticipation, we finally know when Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will be taking flight. During Disney’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be making its premiere on Wednesday, May 25th. This came after a galaxy of rumors surrounded the Disney+ series’ debut date, with some expecting that it would be premiering on May 4th, which is often regarded as “Star Wars Day”. Instead, the series premiere will occur on another day significant to Star Wars — the anniversary of the theatrical premiere date of Star Wars: A New Hope. A teaser poster was also revealed for the series, which you can check out below.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XCV1xQZhDR — Star Wars (@starwars) February 9, 2022

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series will also feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, and will also star Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who reprise their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

“The feeling that I get on set is every single crew member, you look in their eyes, and it’s like a kid going ‘I grew up watching Star Wars. Like, this is my dream to be here, to see one of the Star Wars characters, or the Darth Vader character or, you know, one of the Jedis walking around,’” Kang explained in an interview last year. “No matter how old they are, it’s guys that do my makeup and stuff, and people who do the costumes, and all the set designers. There’s this feeling of legacy and it’s like everyone talks about history and why they feel so blessed to be here. So there’s this history, there’s this kind of shared spirit and this passion of the connective tissue is all these Star Wars characters. I used to dress up, you know, in these Halloween costumes. I had a Darth Vader one and a Luke Skywalker one. It was all put together with duct tape after a while. And the fact that I’m actually on set and they’re putting a Star Wars costume on me? Come on, dude. It’s like [you] pinch yourself.”

