Disney+ Exec Just Leaked Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date

Fans now know when Obi-Wan Kenobi will drop on Disney+. The series is expected in May 2022, according to a Disney+ social media manager, who seems to have prematurely tweeted something he was likely trying to schedule for later. The tweet has since been deleted, but is now available to see as a screenshot on Reddit. In it, Disney+ Enterprise/Global Program Manager Brandon SanGiovanni revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will hit the streaming platform in May 2022, saying, “our very own Obi-Wan will be saying ‘Hello there…’” on that date.

As the Star Wars franchise continues to expand in a variety of ways, giving fans feature films, TV series, and animated adventures, yet the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has arguably been more than 15 years in the making. Regardless of the overall mixed reactions to the Star Wars prequels, they gave us Ewan McGregor as Kenobi, with fans clamoring for more of this take on the character since 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. After a number of close calls and reports that McGregor was mounting a return to the series, it finally happens in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

You can see the screenshot of the deleted tweet below.

“It was such an honor to work for Star Wars,” co-star O’Shea Jackson recently told ComicBook’s sister site, PopCulture.com. “I’m such a nerd. If anybody who really knows me knows I’m a nerd to the core. That was the best job I ever had in my life.” The series’ production has wrapped, but Jackson joked, “I just want to go back. I hope there’s reshoots. I can’t wait for people to see it. I can’t wait to see a trailer. I’m over here drooling like everybody else.”

As far as the character himself, fans have gotten to enjoy some of Obi-Wan’s untold adventures in Marvel’s Star Wars series by writer Jason Aaron — but the degree to which comics and other tie-ins are canon is entirely dependent on how the movies and TV shows choose to address them. A new comic series is launching soon.

The live-action series will fill in the gaps between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy that started with Star Wars: A New Hope. Ewan McGregor will be joined by Hayden Christensen, who is returning as the evil Sith lord Darth Vader. Disney+ confirmed Darth Vader’s presence in Obi-Wan Kenobi back in December 2020.