Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Leaked Set Photos Reveal Iconic Skywalker Location

✖

It looks like the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series may be heading to a familiar Star Wars location. The series began filming this month with a stacked cast led by Ewan McGregor in the title role opposite Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Set between Star Wars' prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, the show also brings back prequel trilogy actors Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars. This suggests that Obi-Wan will run into Luke Skywalker's guardians during the series, as he has in every other story about him set during this era, and new set photos seem to back up this idea.

Photos reportedly from Obi-Wan Kenobi's set show a building that resembles the structures found on the desert planet Tatooine. While this could be part of a recreation of the Mos Eisley spaceport or another settlement on Tatooine, the inclusion of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru on the cast list has fans speculating that it is the Lars moisture farm where Luke Skywalker spent his youth. Take a look below (via Kessel Run Transmissions host Noah Outlaw's Twitter account):

Looks like the Lars Homestead my be being built on this set. If it is the Lars Homestead then it’s safe to assume this set is for Obi Wan Kenobi. pic.twitter.com/vuPzkdUuHQ — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) April 18, 2021

While fans are still awaiting official plot details about the new series, there are theories that the story will focus on Obi-Wan trying to redeem his old apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, after Anakin's fall to the dark side and transformation into Darth Vader. There are also clues that Obi-Wan's old Jedi master, Qui-Gon Jinn (played previously by Liam Neeson), could make an appearance as a Force ghost in the new streaming series.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold are executive producers on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Carmen Cuba is the casting director.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+. It is one of several Star Wars live-action shows following The Mandalorian's footsteps onto the streaming service. Others include the Ahsoka Tano series, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, the Rogue One prequel Andor, a Lando Calrissian series, and The Acolyte plus several animated shows.

Are you excited about the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Are you glad to see this familiar location? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.