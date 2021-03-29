Star Wars: Will Luke Skywalker Appear In The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series?

✖

Will Luke Skywalker appear in Star Wars' upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+? That's the question that Star Wars fans are asking, now that the story premise and full cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi have been revealed. We now know that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith; we also know that the series will see actors Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprising their roles as Owen and Beru Lars, Anakin's half-brother and his wife, who raised Luke Skywalker on Tatooine and protected him from the dark secrets of his family line.

Now that we know the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will have Owen and Beru back, ten years after Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan's duel, it only makes sense that a young Luke Skywalker is running around that farm on Tatooine.

In fact, there are two main points of Star Wars continuity that fans expect to be explored in Obi-Wan Kenobi: Obi-Wan confronting Darth Vader for the first time and learning he is what Anakin Skywalker has become; and Obi-Wan's early (and failed) attempts to be in Luke's life and influence him toward becoming a Jedi. Fans have already started picking out lines of dialogue from the Original Trilogy that leave room for Obi-Wan to expand on the idea that Owen forbade "Ben Kenobi" from being in Luke's life and teaching him to be a Jedi. Star Wars Rebels has already revealed that Obi-Wan took that "order" with a grain of salt, and stayed close to Luke, even taking out dark side threats that got too close to (Maul).

It stands to reason that during all those years on Tatooine, Obi-Wan found ways to slip in clever ways to train Luke in his Forc abilities and/or sensitivity - even if Luke never realized it. A New Hope certainly suggested that Luke had run-ins with 'Crazy old Ben Kenobi,' over the years growing up; so the role of a young Luke Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi could actually turn out to be more substantial than a Easter egg cameo. It could actually be a bonafide supporting character role and/or secondary arc to the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi offers the rare opportunity for new perspective on the Skywalker Saga from the one person who saw Anakin and Luke grow from young boys into pivotal figures in the fight to bring balance to the Force. Hopefully we get the Young Luke side to that story.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+. It is one of several Star Wars live-action shows following The Mandalorian's footsteps onto the streaming service. Others include the Ahsoka Tano series, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, the Rogue One prequel Andor, a Lando Calrissian series, and The Acolyte, plus several animated shows.