Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Total Film Magazine Covers Revealed

With just over a month to go until the premiere of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the marketing campaign is starting to kick off, which includes the series being the focus of an upcoming issue of Total Film. In honor of the upcoming story, the series is the focus of two different covers for the magazine, with one being the standard cover and the other being a subscriber exclusive, focusing on Obi-Wan's lightsaber instead of promoting the various stories that are inside of the issue. The new issue hits newsstands on April 28th and the subscriber exclusive is already in the mail. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

"Hello there! Here's your first look at the new Obi-Wan Kenobi issue of Total Film," the outlet shared on Twitter. "Featuring exclusive interviews with Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, and director Deborah Chow. On newsstands from Thursday, 28 April – subscribers, your copy is in the post now!"

This is only the latest magazine for the series to take the focus of, as it was honored by Entertainment Weekly earlier this year by being the cover story of its final printed installment. As if the art itself isn't exciting enough, the new issue of Total Film will likely feature exciting new reveals about the franchise.

Disney+ describes the series, "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

The series was originally slated to premiere on May 25th, which would have been the 45th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, though likely with Star Wars Celebration being held that same weekend, the series premiere was pushed to May 27th. Additionally, rather than only debuting one episode, the premiere will feature the first two installments of the series. While no official plans have been unveiled, there will likely be a screening event or gathering at Star Wars Celebration to showcase those first two episodes, potentially with the cast and crew also being in attendance.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi before it premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

