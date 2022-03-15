Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Set to Finally Visit Key Franchise Location

Between The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the various live-action Star Wars TV series have been able to explore the most obscure corners of the galaxy far, far away and bring to life a number of well-known figures and locations, with Star Wars News Net reporting that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will continue that tradition. The outlet notes that, after first being mentioned by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi will finally feature Anchorhead. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut on Disney+ on May 25th.

In the debut 1977 film, Luke Skywalker shared with Obi-Wan, “Look, I can take you as far as Anchorhead. You can get a transport there to Mos Eisley or wherever you’re going.”

Anchorhead serves as a transportation hub for Tatooine, allowing visitors to travel on and off the planet. While the locale might not be a significant location in Star Wars canon, fans have a habit of latching onto every detail about A New Hope that is offered, so for a community to be mentioned 45 years ago and audiences finally being given the chance to learn more about the area, devotees will surely have their curiosities satiated.

In The Book of Boba Fett, we did see Tosche Station, another well-known locale that was just briefly mentioned in A New Hope, which is said to be on the outskirts of Anchorhead. Star Wars News Net, however, notes that Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to feature the more bustling heart of the transportation center, though specific plot points about events that unfold there have yet to be unveiled.

The past three seasons of live-action Star Wars stories, two for The Mandalorian and one of The Book of Boba Fett, have all featured plenty of sand and plenty of Tatooine, with the entire concept of Obi-Wan Kenobi forcing viewers to spend even more time in the environment. Luckily, the trailer for the new series has already confirmed there will be various other locations audiences will get to witness, yet it’s currently unclear if Obi-Wan will travel to Anchorhead to leave the planet, or if the locale has another significance.

