Star Wars Villains Return in Obi-Wan Kenobi Sneak Peek for Disney+ Day

Returning Star Wars villains hunt for Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) in the first look at Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. In a sneak peek sizzle released during Disney+ Day on Friday, concept art for the special event streaming in 2022 shows exiled Jedi Obi-Wan tasked with watching over a young Luke Skywalker on the desert planet Tatooine. Ten years after their climactic duel in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) will have the “rematch of the century” as the fallen Anakin Skywalker sends Imperial Stormtroopers and Inquisitors after his former friend and master.

“This is quite a dark time that we’re coming into with [Obi-Wan], just being a Jedi — it’s not safe,” said The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow, who helmed all six episodes of Obi-Wan. “There are Jedi hunters out there.”

The Force-sensitive Inquisitorius, ordered by Vader to hunt down the Jedi who survived Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) Order 66 and the Great Jedi Purge in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, are the biggest threat to the young Luke hidden on Tatooine after Anakin’s fall to the Dark Side.

“At least he has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe,” said McGregor in the special preview available on Disney+. Added Chow, “That’s a starting place for our story. The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

The villains appeared in episodes of animated series Star Wars Rebels and issues of Marvel’s Darth Vader comic book. Earlier this year, rumors claimed Fast Saga star Sung Kang would play the Fifth Brother in the Inquisitor’s first live-action appearance.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton reprising their Revenge of the Sith roles as Beru and Owen Lars, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres 2022 on Disney+.

