Star Wars Rebels Actor Wants to Bring His Mandalorian Character to Live-Action

Over the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, audiences have gotten to see a number of beloved characters from animated projects make the jump to live-action, with Kevin McKidd, who voiced Fenn Rau in Star Wars Rebels, recently expressing his interest in bringing his character to life for the series. McKidd wouldn’t be the first actor who voiced a character for an animated Star Wars project and got to play them in a live-action experience, with Katee Sackhoff having played Bo-Katan Kryze in animation and live-action, which could make such an opportunity even more possible. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.

Over on Twitter, a Star Wars fan commented, “Need Kevin McKidd to reprise his role as Fenn Rau in The Mandalorian S3,” with McKidd himself sharing the message and adding, “I agree!”

Despite his own enthusiasm, McKidd’s responsibilities on the long-running Grey’s Anatomy might make him unavailable for such an opportunity, but knowing that the actor himself is interested in the gig could see the filmmakers exploring such narrative reveals for an upcoming adventure.

Even if McKidd won’t be appearing in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, given the ways in which the galaxy far, far away is expanding, we can’t rule out an appearance in another corner of the franchise at some point.

While the current Star Wars TV series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, might be coming to an end next month, there’s plenty more for audiences to look forward to later this year. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor are both expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022, both of which unfold in the time between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy of Star Wars films. Additionally, Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to start filming this year, and while it likely won’t debut until 2023, the timeline of that series and its reported connection to the search for Rebels‘ Ezra Bridger could see a number of familiar Rebels characters making jumps to live-action. Fans already witnessed the debut of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, while it was confirmed that Natasha Liu Bordizzo would be taking on the role of Sabine Wren for the new project.

Stay tuned for details on McKidd’s possible future in Star Wars.

