Star Wars Fans Hyped That Sabine Wren Will Appear in Live-Action Ahsoka Series

The cast of the Star Wars: Ahsoka series is finally coming together, and it looks like Lucasfilm is putting together the live-action Star Wars Rebels reunion that fans have been asking for. Rosario Dawson is returning as the titular Ahsoka, reprising her role from The Mandalorian Season 2. The series is following her journey to track down the villainous Thrawn and she’s going to get some help from Rebels fan-favorite Sabine Wren.

On Friday, it was revealed that The Society star Natasha Liu Bordizzo will be taking on the role of Sabine in the series, helping the character make her live-action debut after leading several seasons of the animated Rebels.

Fans have been hoping to see Sabine in a live-action Star Wars title for some time, and Ahsoka is finally giving everyone that chance. As you can probably imagine, fans from around the world immediately starting taking to Twitter, talking about their excitement for Bordizzo to take on the role of Sabine and how the character’s style will transform from Rebels.

You can take a look at a few of the tweet from Star Wars fans below!

