Star Wars: Ahsoka Casting Rumors Hint at Return of Fan-favorite Rebels Character

A new report may once again hint at Star Wars Rebels characters appearing in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+. Last week, news broke that Hayden Christensen would reprise his role as Ahsoka Tano’s mentor, Anakin, for the show. Previous reports suggested that Bo-Katan Kryze and Thrawn would also appear. Now The Illuminerdi reports having discord a new description for a character named Riz, described as “a bit of a lone wolf, world-wise despite his young age and able to handle anything life throws his way.” He’s listed as a series regular with options. Given what fans expect the show to be about — Ahsoka searching for Thrawn to find Ezra — some wonder if this could be Ezra Bridger.

Previous reports suggested that Ezra would be in the series, along with another Star Wars Rebels character, Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren. It’s possible Riz could be another character, someone new helping Ahsoka search for Thrawn and Ezra. There are also rumors that Bariss Offee, the Jedi Padawan who once set off an explosive in the Jedi Temple and then tried to frame Ahsoka for it, will appear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A reported synopsis for the series reads, “Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago.” The description fits previous reports about the show’s story.

Rosario Dawson leads Ahsoka after bringing its title character to live-action for the first time in The Mandalorian episode “Chapter 13: The Jedi.” The episode implied that the Ahsoka series would pick up on some plot threads left dangling by Star Wars Rebels‘ series finale, which hinted that Ahsoka would search for lost Jedi Ezra Bridger. The last time Ahsoka saw Ezra was when he disappeared along with Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ezra once saved Ahsoka’s life by rescuing her from the moment of her death via the World Between Worlds, a realm that exists within the Force that connects to all points in space and time through myriad doorways. Some fans wonder if this could explain Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker in the series as well. Either way, it’s no surprise that Ahsoka would try to repay this debt by searching the galaxy for Ezra.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section. Ahsoka will begin filming in early 2022.