Star Wars: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Role in Obi-Wan Kenobi Revealed

We're talking Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers below dudes! It was previously reported that Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, frequent musician turned actor, would be making an appearance in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Little was known about his role at the time but with the first two episodes having premiered we've already gotten a lot of Flea's character and here's what we know abut him. In the series Flea plays a character called Vect Nokru, a scumball bounty hunter that would fit right in with all the scum and villainy of the franchise. His mission? Kidnap Princess Leia and draw Obi-Wan Kenobi out of hiding. In a way Flea is the entire reason that the Disney+ series is happening.

Episode two of Obi-Wan Kenobi sees that Flea was hired by none other than Reva Sevander aka The Third Sister to kidnap Leia and bring Ewan's character out of hiding. Unluckily for him, the plan works, and Obi-Wan quickly dispatches Vect and his goons in an effort to save Leia. Even doubly unlucky for Flea, his character is seemingly chopped into pieces by the Grand Inquisitor for working with Third Sister. Though we don't see a body, he seems to be a goner, making further appearances in the show unlikely.

Flea's appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi marks a reunion between the actor/musician and director Deborah Chow, who helmed all six episodes of the limited series. Chow previously directed the music video for the Red Hot Chili Peppers single "Black Summer" off their album Unlimited Love. Though best known for playing bass in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, some of his credits on the big screen include playing "Needles" in Back to the Future Part II and Part III, plus appearing in Joel and Ethan Coen's The Big Lebowski, the Johnny Depp-starring Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Baby Driver, and voicing the wild Donnie Thornberry across the Nickelodeon Wild Thornberries franchise.

As of this writing, Obi-Wan Kenobi has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with over 90 critical reviews. For comparison's sake, The Book of Boba Fett holds just a 68% while both seasons of The Mandalorian each sit comfortably at 93%.

