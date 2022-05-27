Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Recap: Ben Is Back!

✖

After 17 years, Ewan McGregor has officially returned to Star Wars in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The limited series' first two episodes, "Part I" and "Part II," were released today, and the show is already getting some love from critics and audiences alike. The first two episodes show what the reclusive Jedi has been up to in the ten years since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and how he's handling the aftermath of his friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turning to the dark side. Warning: Spoilers for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead...

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins with a flashback to one of the darkest moments from the prequels. Younglings are training at the Jedi Temple when newly-turned clone troopers infiltrate to execute Order 66. A Jedi tries to protect her students before falling to a trooper, and a group of Jedis-in-training decide to run. While the episode doesn't show us the children's fate, it's safe to assume they were slaughtered by Anakin. As the audience is reminded of one of Vader's worst deeds, the show cuts to ten years later, and we are introduced to the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) as he hunts for Jedi.

While the Grand Inquisitor attempts to shakedown a bar that might be hiding a Jedi, his colleague, Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram), draws the Jedi (Benny Safdie) out quickly, but he manages to escape. We learn that Reva, also known as Third Sister, is uninterested in hunting lesser Jedi and only has eyes for capturing Obi-Wan.

When we are finally reintroduced to Obi-Wan, he is living on Tatooine and working a grueling day job collecting meat. When Obi-Wan stands by and does nothing as one of his co-workers is accosted by their foreman, it becomes clear that he has given up his life as a hero to become "Ben" and watch over the young Luke Skywalker. Obi-Wan now suffers from nightmares, which show some of the darker moments from the prequels, including his master Qui-Gon Jinn's (Liam Neeson) death and Anakin's downfall. Obi-Wan attempts to summon Qui-Gon for guidance but fails. Soon after, Obi-Wan bumps into the Jedi-in-hiding played by Safdie and urges him to bury his lightsaber deep in the sand and forget that life.

The biggest surprise of the episode was the jump to Alderaan, marking the planet's first live-action appearance since it was blown up in the original Star Wars. We met young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and her life as a tenacious young princess who is struggling to find her place as a future leader. It quickly becomes apparent that Leia has always been headstrong, brave, quippy, and incredibly smart.

Back on Tatooine, Obi-Wan is confronted by Luke's Uncle Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) after leaving a present for the boy. Owen tells Obi-Wan to stay away, refusing to let Luke be trained out of fear that he will end up like his father. However, when Inquisitor Reva shows up hunting Jedi, Owen doesn't give Obi-Wan away despite her threats. Reva dons a red saber, and it's clear she is powerful with the Force.

After Leia learns some lessons in leadership from her doting father, Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), she is kidnapped by a group of sinister beings (yes, one of them was played by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers) on behalf of Reva who has learned of Bail's history with Obi-Wan and believes this kidnapping with draw out the Jedi. Her instincts are correct, and the Organas reach out to Obi-Wan and enlist him to find their daughter. At first, the Jedi refuses, saying his place is on Tatooine to protect Luke and that he's not the man he once was. After denying to help his old friend, Obi-Wan goes back into town to discover the Jedi he wouldn't help caught and hanged by the Inquisitor. Upon returning home, Obi-Wan is greeted by Bail in the flesh who convinces him that protecting Leia is just as important as protecting Luke. Obi-Wan goes out to the desert to uncover his lightsaber, which is buried alongside Anakin's. The Jedi then begins his quest to find the princess...

In "Part II," Obi-Wan heads to a new planet called Daiyu where he searches for the kidnapped Leia. He meets with a man named Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani) who is said to be a Jedi that helps people. However, it becomes immediately clear that he is a grifter who pretends to be strong with the Force to take people's money. Obi-Wan still manages to find his way to Leia and saves her despite her hesitation to trust him. Inquisitor Reva soon learns that Obi-Wan is on Daiyu, and sends out an alert for him to be captured. Leia sees that her savior is being hunted, and quickly realizes that she was being used as bait and she runs away (but not before some adorable back-and-forth between them that rivals the cuteness of Mando and Baby Yoda).

As Obi-Wan tries to catch up with Leia, he is pursued by bounty hunters and a chase within a chase begins. When Leia falls trying to escape, Obi-Wan uses the Force for the first time in the series to save her, and she realizes she is in fact safe with the Jedi. The duo is then greeted by Haja who says he wants to make amends by helping them escape. They're nearly free when Reva and the Grand Inquisitor show up. Despite Reva being the one to locate Obi-Wan, the Grand Inquisitor threatens to take all the credit, but Reva won't allow it. In a shocking twist, she kills her commander and reveals to Obi-Wan a sinister truth... Anakin Skywalker is still alive.

What did you think of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Tell us in the comments!