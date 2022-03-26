Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith To Continue Luke Skywalker’s Adventures After Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith will continue to reveal more of Luke Skywalker’s adventures following the deaths of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine and the fall of the Galactic Empire in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Shadow of the Sith is an upcoming novel written by Adam Christopher. He previously wrote the canceled . The story takes place 17 years after Return of the Jedi, the same year that Rey arrives on Jakku, and 12 years after Luke’s heroic rescue of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian‘s second season finale, the same. The novel ties together the entire Skywalker Saga as Luke, with help from his father, Anakin Skywalker, in Force ghost form, goes up against the Sith Eternal on the planet Exegol.

StarWars.com revealed the novel’s cover, featuring Lando Calrissian, whose search for his daughter leads him to Ochi of Bestoon during the Sith Assassin’s quest to find Rey. StarWars.com also released an excerpt from the book. In the passage, Luke travels to Tython and meditates at the Jedi Temple there (which some think is the first temple the Jedi ever built). He projects his spirit towards Exegol, where he finds the planet defended by nine Sith spirits. Luckily, Anakin’s ghost shows up to lend his son some aid.

Del Rey is publishing Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith. Here’s the book’s full synopsis from the publisher’s website:

“The Empire is dead. Nearly two decades after the Battle of Endor, the tattered remnants of Palpatine’s forces have fled to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. But for the heroes of the New Republic, danger and loss are ever-present companions, even in this newly forged era of peace.

Jedi Master Luke Skywalker is haunted by visions of the dark side, foretelling an ominous secret growing somewhere in the depths of space, on a dead world called Exegol. The disturbance in the Force is undeniable . . . and Luke’s worst fears are confirmed when his old friend Lando Calrissian comes to him with reports of a new Sith menace.

After Lando’s daughter was stolen from his arms, he searched the stars for any trace of his lost child. But every new rumor leads only to dead ends and fading hopes—until he crosses paths with Ochi of Bestoon, a Sith assassin tasked with kidnapping a young girl.

Ochi’s true motives remain shrouded to Luke and Lando. For on a junkyard moon, a mysterious envoy of the Sith Eternal has bequeathed a sacred blade to the assassin, promising that it will answer the questions that have haunted him since the Empire fell. In exchange, he must complete a final mission: Return to Exegol with the key to the Sith’s glorious rebirth—Rey, the granddaughter of Darth Sidious himself.

As Ochi hunts Rey and her parents to the edge of the galaxy, Luke and Lando race into the mystery of the Sith’s lingering shadow and aid a young family running for their lives.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith goes on sale on June 28th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.