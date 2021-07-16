The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Opens Up About His Surprising Luke Skywalker Return

✖

Star Wars fans everywhere got quite a shock during the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, as iconic hero Luke Skywalker unexpectedly returned to the fold. Not only was it surprising to see Luke battle his way through a ship filled with killer droids to retrieve Grogu, but it was an even bigger moment when everyone realized that Mark Hamill was playing the young Jedi, reprising the role he originated back in 1977. Sure, there was a lot of digital de-aging going on, but it was still Hamill back with a lightsaber, which was more than enough to get fans excited.

On Thursday night, Hamill appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about his experience on The Mandalorian. According to Hamill, he didn't think he'd be playing the character again.

"Talk about unexpected," Hamill told Fallon. "I had finished playing that part, I never expected to do it again and I thought if they ever tell stories of Luke in that period — post the originals and pre-sequels — they'd get an age-appropriate actor. So when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni told me about what they wanted to do I was just stunned. One of the main things with The Mandalorian is that you are sworn to secrecy. I can't talk about it with my family, even now!"

Hamill didn't share too much about the process of making the episode, but he did reveal that we will all learn more about it next month. Before switching topics, Hamill plugged a special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The series takes a deep dive into the creative process behind The Mandalorian and has been a great source for fans wanting to learn more about the series. Disney+ and Lucasfilm recently announced that a special episode of the series will make its debut in August, and it will focus entirely on the making of the Season 2 finale. Hamill will likely have a lot more to say during the episode.

Unfortunately, that episode of Disney Gallery is the only new Mandalorian content we're going to be getting any time soon. The third season of the series hasn't started production yet, and isn't expected until next year. The Book of Boba Fett will arrive in December.

