‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Features Horrifying Callback to Iconic Mos Eisley Character

Solo: A Star Wars Story offered audiences a variety of connections to other corners of the galaxy far, far away with villain Dryden Vos displaying a disturbing creation that connects to an iconic character from Star Wars: A New Hope. One of the villain’s servants was a “Decraniated,” a creation of the twisted Dr. Evazan who collided with Luke and Obi-Wan in the Mos Eisley Cantina.

The on-screen look of these characters was developed for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, though they earned much more prominent screen time in Solo aboard Vos’ ship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jesus Christ, even the #RogueOne Visual Guide is dark af pic.twitter.com/Aq94QBD1hp — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 19, 2016

As described in The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Ghastly medical techniques perfected by a fugitive surgeon known to inhabit the Holy City have produced an order of servants known as the Decraniated. Wounded or incapacitated victims of the ongoing insurgency are transformed with cybernetic technology to become as subservient as droids. Disturbing rumors persist that those who undergo the surgery are in fact sold into unwilling servitude and stripped of their individuality by the medical procedure.”

Evazan might not have earned much screen time in the original film, but various books and extended universe materials fleshed out the character’s terrifying backstory.

During the character’s training to become a doctor, he reportedly found an affinity for “creative surgery,” in which he caused his patients more harm than good. Evazan gained a reputation for his disfiguring ways, putting him in the crosshairs of a bounty hunter. Rather than killing Evazan, the bounty hunter gave the doctor a taste of his own medicine and disfigured him.

Evazan and Ponda Baba both made appearances in Rogue One, furthering the connection between the gruesome concoctions and the spin-off films. The description of these characters notes that the techniques were perfected by a fugitive surgeon as opposed to multiple surgeons across the galaxy which all but confirms that the New Hope character is responsible for Vos’ unwilling servants.

Fans can see the Decraniated in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in theaters now.

Did you pick up on the connection between these horrifying characters and Dr. Evazan? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!