Star Wars Revives Unexpected Solo Character

✖

When it was released back in 2018, Solo: A Star Wars Story was primed to set the stage for a number of exciting adventures, but with the film falling far short of the box office performances of other Star Wars films, plans to continue the narrative seemingly stagnated indefinitely. Luckily, the expansive nature of the franchise means that, even if characters from a major release aren't explored in live-action, the pages of comic books allow them to make appearances, which is the case for a character who made their debut in that standalone Star Wars film, thanks to Marvel Comics' Star Wars series.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars #13

The current storyline in Star Wars takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with our heroes hoping to track down Boba Fett to rescue Han Solo from carbonite. While pursuing a lead regarding Fett's whereabouts, the Rebel Alliance earns some assistance from the Wookiee Sagwa, who Chewbacca helped free during his time on Kessel, as witnessed in Solo.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Readers even get the chance to see Chewbacca greet Sagwa in a similar fashion to how he said his goodbyes to Sagwa in Solo, which will surely excite fans to know that, even though it was years later, the two Wookiees see each other again.

The issue goes on to depict Luke, Chewbacca, Sagwa, C-3PO, and R2-D2 investigating a supposed sighting of Fett, who has been seen taking part in gladatorial battles.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

While the multi-series "War of the Bounty Hunters" event is only just getting started, Star Wars #13 implies that Sagwa is sticking around the Rebel Alliance for a bit longer.

Marvel.com previously described the crossover event, "THE STAR WARS COMIC EVENT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR! The notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has finally landed his greatest prize – Han Solo, frozen in carbonite for easy transport. Fett will bring the smuggler to Tatooine to collect the massive bounty placed on Solo’s head by the fearsome crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Sounds easy. What could go wrong?"

Given that Solo introduced audiences to a number of exciting new characters, Sagwa might not have been the first figure from the adventure that fans had hoped would return, but this could merely be setting the stage for more appearances from that ensemble in other corners of the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars #13 is on sale now.

Were you excited by Sagwa's return? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!