Star Wars: Solo Star Would "Love" to Reprise Their Role in Future Project

✖

The events of Solo: A Star Wars Story teased a variety of possible follow-up opportunities for its characters and, while no official continuation of the film has been confirmed, Enfys Nest actress Erin Kellyman admitted she would love to return to the franchise. Given that the character, who was initially seen as a villain only to reveal themselves as a hero, explained their origins in Solo, it would seem unlikely that a prequel adventure would feature Enfys, but with the character having so little to do with the Skywalker Saga, there would be a number of storytelling opportunities available for Kellyman to reprise the role.

"I would love if that was the case. I haven't heard anything, but I would love to play Enfys Nest again," Kellyman shared with ScreenRant. "If Disney came to me and said, 'Will you play her again?' I would 100% do it. She was such a fun character to play."

Ahead of the release of Solo, the future seemed bright for the entire Star Wars saga, as the first three franchise films released by Disney -- Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- were all financial and critical successes, with the series' rich mythology offering countless storytelling opportunities. However, with Solo only earning somewhat positive reviews and its box office total being the lowest in the saga's 40-year history, Lucasfilm seemingly reevaluated its future.

Currently, the closest we've gotten to Solo getting a continuation was the announcement last December that the limited series Star Wars: Lando would be coming to Disney+ at some point in the future. Details about that project have yet to be confirmed, though it will likely unfold sometime between the character's debut in Solo and when fans initially met him in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, possibly allowing whatever plans were in place for a Solo sequel to be reimagined and revived for Lando.

As evidenced in The Mandalorian, even if a Star Wars narrative isn't directly connected to major events in the galaxy far, far away, there are many opportunities to revive characters from the outer reaches of the series.

Stay tuned for details on the possible return of Enfys Nest.

Would you like to see the character return to the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!