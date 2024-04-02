New Star Wars: The Acolyte Photos Tease Dafne Keen's Padawan

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte was released last month, offering audiences their first glimpses at the exciting new chapter in the galaxy far, far away, while today sees Entertainment Weekly unleashing fresh looks at Dafne Keen's character Jecki Lon. In addition to showing off new looks at the character, Keen herself addressed her character's place in the upcoming story, hinting at the ways the series will reimagine what viewers might be expecting from a familiar tale of Jedi against adversaries. You can check out the new photos of Jecki Lon below before Star Wars: The Acolyte lands on Disney+ on June 4th.

"Well, I'm very excited that we know her name now, because it was secret for so long. And I'm very happy that I get to say that she's an alien and that she's a Padawan and that she's a Jedi," Keen detailed of her character to the outlet. "She's a mixed species -- part Theelin, part human. She's very cool and I have some very cool fights I do with the lightsaber. I really love her. She's a great character and was really fun to play. I'm very excited that the trailer came out. I was buzzing for days."

She continued, "I'd say she is a very dedicated Padawan. She's definitely in awe of [Lee Jung-jae's Jedi Master Sol] in a very kind of sweet way. She thinks the absolute world of him in a way that I think they have a very sweet relationship, but she's much more aware of the authority difference than, for example, Obi-Wan and Anakin. She's very much like, 'No, he's the master and I'm the Padawan and he's perfect. And everything he says, I have to follow to the T.'"

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly/Lucasfilm/Christian Black)

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly/Lucasfilm/Christian Black)

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems....

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

