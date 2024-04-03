Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is "Alive and Well"

It's been nearly three years since the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was first announced for PlayStation 5, and things have been rocky to say the least. The game was originally in development at Aspyr, a company owned by Embracer Group, but ended up switching hands to Saber Interactive. Saber was owned by Embracer up until very recently, when several studios were sold off to Beacon Interactive, where Saber co-founder Matthew Karch is the director. Speaking to IGN, Karch confirmed that the KOTOR remake is still in development at Saber following the move.

"It's clear and it's obvious that we're working on this," Karch tells IGN. "It's been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations."

High Expectations and a Difficult Task

Exceeding expectations isn't going to be easy. Originally released as an Xbox exclusive in 2003, KOTOR is widely considered one of the greatest video games of all-time; Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has even referred to it as "my favorite Star Wars thing out of all Star Wars games, movies, TV shows, toys, and comics." That's a very high bar to clear, especially given the concerns fans have had over the last three years.

The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was first announced during a PlayStation Showcase, as a timed-exclusive for PS5. While the brief teaser trailer caused a lot of excitement, there was also a lot of concern over the game's developer, Aspyr. While Aspyr had a lot of experience with past Star Wars games, the studio was known for working on remasters of existing titles, as opposed to a AAA remake. Saber Interactive being at the helm makes a lot more sense, but it remains to be seen whether they can deliver an experience that lives up to the original game.

When is the KOTOR Remake Actually Coming Out?

Unfortunately, Karch's comments don't give us any idea how far along the KOTOR remake might be, or when players can expect to see anything beyond the initial trailer. Almost everything we've learned about the remake has come from secondary sources, as opposed to the studio. There have been a number of rumors about the game, and changes that will be made over the original version, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. At this point, it's probably for the best that Saber waits to provide any significant updates until the company is ready to do so. For now, fans are just going to have to keep waiting patiently!

