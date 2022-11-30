Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Teases Series Is Something That's "Never Been Done Before"

In many live-action Star Wars stories, audiences witness heroes attempting to triumph over evil organizations, but in the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte, star Dafne Keen confirms the project will be breaking new ground for the franchise as we'll instead be seeing the nefarious Sith infiltrating various corners of the galaxy far, far away. By nature, the new series is sure to chart new territory as it will be taking place during the High Republic era, with the actor's comments echoing just how many exciting storytelling opportunities exist within the narrative. Star Wars: The Acolyte is currently filming.

"I can tease that it's a prequel!" Keen shared with TechRadar when asked what she could tease about the series. "No, I mean, as you know, it's set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it's kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It's a Sith-led story, which has never been done before."

She continued, "It's been really fun to film -- the cast is amazing, and the director and crew are just lovely. The whole experience is wonderful, and I'm already excited for people to see it."

The new series is described, "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) will serve as the series' leads, with confirmed supporting cast members including Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

Audiences first began to learn about The High Republic last year thanks to a number of storytelling initiatives, largely through novels and comic books. Given how many live-action Star Wars projects have been centering around established eras of the canon, this upcoming series looks to be the most ambitious Disney+ project yet for the franchise.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte.

