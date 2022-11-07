Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed

Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.

The new series is described, "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) will serve as the series' leads, with confirmed supporting cast members including Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

The series is developed by Leslye Headland, who previously expressed her excitement about the project and her passion for bringing in a variety of components from across all corners of the galaxy far, far away.

"The truth is that I, as a major mega fan, came to them with this idea. And I said, 'I think the best place to put this is in an era you guys have not quite explored yet,'" Headland revealed to Vanity Fair earlier this year. "They were very enthusiastic. It wasn't that they didn't want to explore that [existing] world, but I think that they already were because The Mandalorian and a lot of the other television projects were really relying on legacy characters."

She continued, "I was coming at it as a fan who was much more into the RPG that the Extended Universe feeds on. I came hard at that in the '90s, and then got introduced to [Star Wars:] The Clone Wars. I knew the timeline really well. And I was like, 'I think if you want to explore Star Wars from the perspective of the bad guys, the best time to do it is when the bad guys are wildly outnumbered. When they actually are essentially the underdogs, for lack of a better term.' So this would be that era."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars: The Acolyte.

