Logan Star Dafne Keen Reportedly Joins New Star Wars Series

There are plenty of Star Wars shows to look forward to, including The Acolyte, which hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Russian Doll. This week, the series began production in the UK at Shinfield Studios. The cast of the series is shaping up with Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) set to star alongside Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). Today, Above the Line shared that Logan star Dafne Keen has reportedly joined this show.

The Hot Mic with Jeff and John's Jeff Sneider tweeted the news of Keen's involvement with the live-action Star Wars show earlier today, "according to sources." You can check out the post below:

EXCLUSIVE via The Hot Mic podcast: LOGAN star DAFNE KEEN is joining the Star Wars series THE ACOLYTE, according to sources... https://t.co/GXgHwH2Iso pic.twitter.com/qm4j94F39F — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 3, 2022

What Is The Acolyte About?

During a recent interview, Headland described the series as a mystery thriller set in a prosperous and seemingly peaceful era. She also confirmed that the series is set roughly 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace.

"A lot of those characters haven't even been born yet," Headland explained. "We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about. My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"The truth is that I, as a major mega fan, came to them with this idea. And I said, 'I think the best place to put this is in an era you guys have not quite explored yet,'" Headland revealed to Vanity Fair earlier this year. "They were very enthusiastic. It wasn't that they didn't want to explore that [existing] world, but I think that they already were because The Mandalorian and a lot of the other television projects were really relying on legacy characters."

When Does The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere?

One of the most anticipated Star Wars projects is the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, which is expected to debut on February 22, 2023. Next month will mark two years since the show's second season came to an end. While we did get to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, Star Wars fans are eager to see the dynamic duo back on their own series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte.