Does Star Wars: The Acolyte Feature a Fan-Favorite Prequel-Era Jedi?

The first trailer for The Acolyte has arrived, and Star Wars fans think they've spotted a beloved Jedi in one of the teaser's many blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments. In one of the Jedi group shots in the trailer, a Kel Dor can be seen standing behind members of the Jedi Order, leading some to believe none other than Plo Koon will be appearing in the show.

Plo Koon has appeared in all three of the prequel trilogy films before finding new life and a sizable fan base thanks to his larger roles in Lucasfilm's animated Star Wars offerings. Given the studio is now jumping around by telling different stories in various parts of the franchise timeline, it's more than possible some major surprise cameos can pop up from time to time—perhaps Plo Koon is one of those surprises.

Is this Plo Koon in the trailer for The Acolyte?!? pic.twitter.com/5AhsfjM7J0 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 19, 2024

Is Plo Koon in The Acolyte trailer?

As some astute fans have noted online, the Star Wars Legends lore says Plo Koon was around 385 when he died during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Given The Acolyte is set some 150 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Plo Koon would have been roughly 235 at the time the series takes place. Furthermore, The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland has said she's adapting some Legends lore to the Star Wars canon, so Plo Koon's age is something that could now be canon with other Star Wars stories.

"There were certain things that I really wanted to do. You'll see a half-Theelin, half-human Jedi, Jecki, played by Dafne Keen, which was always a dream of mine," Headland recently shared with StarWars.com. "There's also some [Star Wars Legends] lore that I decided to put in because I thought it was so cool and no one told me I couldn't."

She added, "There are a couple of really big [Expanded Universe] ideas that are utilized both early on in the series and later in the series."

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are set for release on June 4th with weekly releases thereafter.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva. Russian Doll's Leslye Headland developed the series.