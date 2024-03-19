Star Wars: The Acolyte Character Details Finally Revealed

Star Wars: The Acolyte has released new details about its cast of characters. You can read the full breakdowns below – taken in part from the official Star Wars site. Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The series was created by Leslye Headland (Bachelorette), who serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy and others. The first synopsis claims that in "Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems." Star Wars: The Acolyte Characters Explained

Master Sol (Photo: Lucasfilm) Played by Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Master Sol is "a wise, highly respected, powerful Jedi Master, strong in the ways of the Force, who is going through emotional conflict." With a name like "Sol" (and an actor like Lee in the role) could this bright character teaching younglings turn out to be (one of the) fallen Jedi of this story?

Master Indara (Photo: Lucasfilm) Played by Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Trilogy), Indara is "a Jedi Master of great physical and mental skill." Based on the trailer footage, and her limited billing in the casting rundowns, we have to wonder how long Jedi Master Indara will last in this series. It could easily be that Moss is only showing up to deliver some quick Matrix nostalgia before she's taken down.

Kelnacca (Photo: Lucasfilm) Kelnacca is played by franchise alumni Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy and Solo) and is "a Wookiee Jedi," who "is a loner who lives a solitary life." Star Wars The High Republic has an entire storyline focused on one Wookiee Jedi character (Burryaga Agaburry). Since Wookiees can live for centuries at a time, it'll be interesting to see if "Kelnacca" has any connection to Burryaga.

Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh (Photo: Lucasfilm) Played by Rebbeca Henderson (Russian Doll), Vernestra Rwoh is "an elder Jedi Master who has ascended the ranks of the Jedi from a teenage prodigy to a leader in the Order. She became one of the youngest Jedi Knights in a generation at age 15, and solidified her status as a prodigy when she took Imri Cantaros as a Padawan the next year. With a purple-bladed lightsaber that can change into a lightwhip, young Rwoh led with unwavering faith in the Force and devotion to the Jedi Order. But in the year after the fall of Starlight Beacon – while mourning those lost in the destruction, including her own Padawan – Vernestra pulled back from the Order and shifted her focus to heal herself." The teenaged version of Vernestra Rwoh is one of the main Jedi characters in Star Wars' The High Republic line of books and comics, and subsequently one of the biggest links between that line and this live-action show set at the end of the High Republic era.

Yord (Photo: Lucasfilm) Played by Charlie Barnett (YOU, Chicago Fire), Yord is "a Jedi Knight and guardian from the Jedi Temple, is an overachiever and a rule follower. His need to be a by-the-book Jedi can cloud his mind." The High Republic era has its fair of young, idealistic Jedi – but few who stayed that way while warring with the likes of The Nihil and their Leveler Force monsters.

Jecki Lon (Photo: Lucasfilm) Played by Dafne Keen (Logan), Jecki Lon "is the Padawan apprentice to Master Sol. Although she is young, she projects calm and conducts herself with maturity." As a Theelin/human hybrid, Jecki is Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland's ode Return of the Jedi's Jabba's Palace singer Rystáll Sant. Keen was a revelation as young Laura/X-23 in Logan, so fans will be excited to see what she brings to Star Wars. If Sol isn't as sunny as he seems, is his padawan fully on the path of the light?

Qimir (Photo: Lucasfilm) Played by Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Qimir "is a former smuggler who now makes his living as a trader, procuring unusual things and enjoying a life of leisure." What's Star Wars without the presence of a good smuggler character? Manny Jacinto is the type who could make it into the ranks of Star Wars' fan-favorite rascals.

Mother Aniseya (Photo: Lucasfilm) Played by Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Mother Aniseya "is the leader of a coven of Witches who value their independence and the preservation of their beliefs and powers." The role of the "witches" in The Acolyte is pivotal. The High Republic established a much wider range of Force user groups in the galaxy besides the Jedi – including female religious orders like The Path of the Open Hand or its militant offshoot the Path of the Closed Fist. Hopefully, The Acolyte and Mother Aniseya will bridge those High Republic era groups with concepts like the Nightsisters.