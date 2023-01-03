Star Wars: The Bad Batch Teases the Rise of the Empire in Season 2 Teaser

A short teaser trailer features Clone Force 99 setting out to stop the rise of the Empire in the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Out on their own after the events in Season 1, the Bad Batch has a new mission to help those in need. The might of the Empire may be growing, but the Bad Batch can still make a difference out in the galaxy far, far away. Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives on Disney+ tomorrow, and to celebrate the streamer has released a new teaser highlighting some of the action that will take place.

"Tomorrow, the Batch is back!" a tweet from the official Disney+ Twitter account reads. "Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch is streaming only on #DisneyPlus." The teaser trailer is only 30 seconds long, but it does include lots of the footage already glimpsed in past Bad Batch trailers.

Star Wars Projects To Look Forward To In 2023

There are a lot of unknowns for the big-screen future of the galaxy far, far away, but Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to on the small screen in 2023, with a number of series set to debut or return to Disney+ next year. While there are only two series with confirmed release dates, a number of other series are expected to be unleashed on the platform in the coming year, with more details expected to be unveiled soon. Between Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka, fans have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the adventures that will land on Disney+ in 2023.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is confirmed for a January 4th release, and Din Djarin and Grogu return as everyone's favorite duo for The Mandalorian Season 3 on March 2nd. Ahsoka does not have a premiere date yet, and fans also have secret projects like Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Young Jedi Adventures to speculate about. The anthology series Star Wars: Visions also returns for a second season.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Description

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns to Disney+ for Season 2 on January 4th.