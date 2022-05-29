Star Wars Visions Season 2 Announced

✖

Star Wars Celebration is still kicking, and today, the anime fandom is eating good thanks to the event. After all, rumors have been circulating that Star Wars Visions was on deck to get a new season order following its successful premiere. And now, Disney has confirmed season two of the anthology anime is in the works!

For those unfamiliar with Star Wars Visions, the show made its debut last fall and stands as the franchise's first anime project. Season one was released exclusively on Disney+ and consists of nine shorts that focus on different parts of the Star Wars Universe. From the Sith to the fallen Jedi Order and cantinas, Star Wars Visions visited all sorts of stories, and fans met season one with high praise.

Of course, its animation earned immediate attention, and Star Wars Visions had its production committees to thank. Some of the anime industry's top studios came together for the project. Studio Colorido, Trigger, Science SARU, Kinema Citrus, Geno Studio, Production IG, and Kamikaze Douga were listed as studios for season one. At this time, we don't know if any of these studios will return for season two or if new ones will join the lineup.

If you haven't caught up on Star Wars Visions, you can find its episodes streaming in full over on Disney+. The longest short is 22 minutes long with the shortest standing at 13 minutes. And if you want a recommendation on our end, we'll never pass up the chance to praise "The Duel" and "The Twins" to anyone who will listen.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see how this anime anthology tackles Star Wars with a new season. This renewal is just one of many announcements to have come from Star Wars Celebration this past week. From the early release of Obi-Wan Kenobi to the order of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, the franchise has been busy, and Star Wars Visions season two will add to the pile.

What do you make of this latest Star Wars renewal? Will you be tuning into season two?