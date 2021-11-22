Star Wars: The Bad Batch Funko Pop 5-Pack Exclusive Is On Sale Now

This past weekend was a big one for Funko Pop 5-Packs. In addition to The Year of the Shield Captain America: Through The Ages set, Funko released a 5-Pack based on The Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series on Disney+.

The pack includes Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo. The poses are the same as The Bad Batch Pops that Funko released for Star Wars Day back in May, only these versions aren’t wearing helmets. Pre-orders are live here at GameStop now (exclusive) for $49.99 with a release date set for December 15th. While you’re at it you might want to check out the Funko Pops that were released for another Star Wars Disney+ series – The Book of Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

If you’re unfamiliar, The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney+. You can watch it here.