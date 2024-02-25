Michelle Ang Shares Her Favorite Star Wars: The Bad Batch Memory

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its third and final season on Disney+ and Michelle Ang, who voices Omega in the series, is looking back on the fond memories she'll take from her Star Wars role. Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 press junket, Ang discussed the surprising premiere episode and the final season's darker tone. Responding to our question about her favorite Star Wars: The Bad Batch memory, Ang doesn't name a particular episode, line, or scene, but instead puts forth a recurring theme.

"That's such a hard question," Ang says. "I'm not very good at remembering lines like that, but anytime Omega basically reminds everyone that the clones are our brothers, like this sort of this epic camaraderie that extends past people that she hasn't even met yet, this feeling of absolute connectedness to people and this desire to protect and look after them… That sort of intention just feels so important and epic and so much of who Omega is.

How will Star Wars: The Bad Batch end for Omega?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 is the final season of the Star Wars animated series, but is it the end for Omega in the Star Wars universe? Without spoiling any details about the series finale, Ang called the show's ending "bittersweet" and made it clear that she wants more Omega stories.

"I mean listen, it was really bittersweet," Ang says of Star Wars: The Bad Batch ending. She goes on to say she's "grateful for every step of this journey – nothing has ever been taken for granted, at least from my experience."

"I hoped there was a long, long, storyline potential for this to continue for a long time, but I also feel like our creators have done a beautiful service to these characters that they've brought into this series, and this is a nice place to end it," Ang says. "Without giving away too many spoilers, I think that people who have followed along will feel like it's a satisfying end. But yeah, I could've continued, I could've done more."

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 about?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off. The Bad Batch is still reeling from losing one of their members, Tech, and determined to rescue Omega from capture at Mount Tantiss.

According to Disney+, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, "the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire."

Who is in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of every Bad Batch member and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as Omega. The cast also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It's Pony), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as senior producer. Rau is also the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 debuted its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21st, on Disney+. Here's the entire Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 episode release schedule:

Season 3 Episode Schedule: