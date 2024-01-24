Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producer Reveals If Season 3 Will Retcon Asajj Ventress' Dark Disciple Fate

A Star Wars: The Bad Batch producer has revealed what Asajj Ventress' return in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 means for her fate in Star Wars: Dark Disciple. Lucasfilm revealed Ventress' surprising return with the release of the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer on Monday. Ventress' appearance is surprising because the novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple seemingly chronicled her death during the final days of the Clone Wars. While this wouldn't be the first time that Star Wars: The Bad Batch creator Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni has altered Star Wars canon established on the franchise's publishing end to meet the needs of Star Wars television. However, Star Wars: The Bad Batch executive producer Brad Corbett has confirmed that's not the case here.

StarWars.com seemingly predicted the confusion and concern among fans of Ventress and the Dark Disciple novel. Along with the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer, they shared a quote from Rau confirming that Ventress's upcoming story will be told while respecting what already transpired in Dark Disciple.

"We love Asajj Ventress. She's a character that we've been wanting to tell more stories about," Brad Rau said. "We don't want to spoil anything, but want fans to know that any new storytelling with Ventress will align with the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple."

Christie Golden wrote the 2015 Star Wars: Dark Disciple novel. Its story was based on a planned but unproduced eight-episode arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars that saw Ventress teaming with Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos in an attempt to assassinate Count Dooku. The novel ends with Vos returning Ventress' seemingly dead body to Dathomir and laying it in the planet's waters. It sounds like we're getting a story of resurrection in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, or perhaps Ventress wasn't quite dead after all.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Cast and Release Date

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of every Bad Batch member and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as Omega. The cast also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It's Pony), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as senior producer. Rau is also the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

