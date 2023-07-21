Star Wars The Black Series Pre Vizsla Figure Debuts At SDCC 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro Star Wars reveals for Day 1 of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 included items in the Mission Fleet and Droidables lines, but collectors will be happy to hear that there was a Black Series release as well. Pre Vizsla from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series is next up for the Black Series, and pre-orders are expected to go live tomorrow, July 22nd at 2pm PT / 5pm ET as part of a wave of Hasbro drops from SDCC that will launch at that time.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PRE VIZSLA ($24.99): "Pre Vizsla was governor of Concordia, a moon of Mandalore, during the Clone Wars. Behind closed doors, he led Death Watch, a secret group of commandos seeking control of Mandalore." The Black Series figure includes Darksaber, blaster, helmet, and jetpack accesssories. Pre-orders are expected to be available here at Entertainment Earth after 5pm ET on the 22nd. Note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Details about Hasbro's SDCC Star Wars Mission Fleet and Droidables reveals can be found below.

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET T-6 JEDI SHUTTLE SHOWDOWN ($44.99/Available: Fall 2023): "Imagine taking on the galaxy with the Star Wars Mission Fleet T-6 Jedi Shuttle Showdown action figure set. This Star Wars toy includes a 2.5-inch-scale Ahsoka Tano figure with fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+. This Star Wars set comes with Ahsoka's T-6 Jedi Shuttle ship, featuring series-inspired design, projectile launchers, an opening cockpit and repositionable wings. Place the Ahsoka action figure in the cockpit of her T-6 Jedi Shuttle and imagine embarking on exciting missions!

Hasbro's line of Mission Fleet toys includes kid-friendly Star Wars action figures inspired by fan-favorite characters, making them great Star Wars gifts for kids! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability). Includes figure, vehicle, 2 Lightsaber accessories, 2 projectile launchers, and 2 projectiles. Available to purchase Summer 2023 at most major retailers."

STAR WARS DROIDABLES BB-8 ($19.99/Available: Summer 2023): Meet the STAR WARS DROIDABLES BB-8, your expressive, de-stressive sidekick! This 4-inch portable pal is packed with 20+ lights and sound effects inspired by BB-8 from the Star Wars galaxy. Rock his head forward, backward, side to side, and even in a circular motion to discover more than 20 different reactions – happy, sad, excited, and maybe even some hidden surprises. This interactive BB-8 figure includes batteries, so kids can start rocking BB-8's head and unlocking his sound effects right away. Collect all the characters in the Droidables line including R2-D2 and Chopper!









Meet the STAR WARS DROIDABLES CHOPPER, your expressive, de-stressive sidekick! This 4-inch portable pal is packed with 20+ lights and sound effects inspired by Chopper from the Star Wars Galaxy. Rock his head forward, backward, side to side, and even in a circular motion to discover more than 20 different reactions – happy, sad, excited, and maybe even some hidden surprises. This interactive Chopper figure includes batteries, so kids can start rocking Chopper's head and unlocking his sound effects right away. Collect all the characters in the Droidables line including R2-D2 and BB-8! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability).