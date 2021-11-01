Book of Boba Fett Trailer May Reveal Major Star Wars Villains’ Return

Star Wars has revealed the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, the upcoming event series that was spun out of The Mandalorian season 2. The crime-drama premise of Book of Boba Fett is pretty straightforward: the series “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.” However, there’s one particular group from the Star Wars underworld that may have some serious beef to settle with Boba Fett, before he can claim the throne…

A lot of hardcore Star Wars fans took a look at the Book of Boba Fett and came away with the same conclusion: Crimson Dawn will return to challenge Boba Fett and Fennec Shand for control of Jabba The Hutt’s criminal empire!

i’m confident after the events of war of the bounty hunters this is CRIMSON DAWN coming to settle the score with boba fett oh my GOD I CAN’T WAIT #TheBookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/X8puhfXt5z — hay (@mcuwaititi) November 1, 2021

Casual Star Wars fans will only know the name Crimson Dawn (if at all) from the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story. A young Han Solo was working for Crimson Dawn when he made the infamous Kessel Run that earned him his reputation as a smuggler. The climax of Solo revealed that Han’s childhood girlfriend Qi-ra was no mere indentured servant of the Crimson Dawn syndicate – she was a player who used the death of her boss Dryden Vos to take control of the organization, with Maul as her new boss.

Even though Solo never got a sequel (yet), hardcore Star Wars fans already know that Qi’ra and her era of Crimson Dawn have now been brought back as a major threat. Marvel’s Star Wars comics just completed a major summer crossover event, “War of the Bounty Hunters”, which, told the story of how Qi’ra stole Han Solo’s carbonite frozen body from Boba Fett, while on his way to Jabba’s Palace. The race to recover Han brought together every major Rebel, Imperial, and bounty hunter/assassin character that was around between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – all dancing on strings pulled by Qi’ra. However, it was the epilogue of “War of the Bounty Hunters” that may have set the stage for The Book of Boba Fett!

“War of the Bounty Hunters” was just setting the stage for the upcoming miniseries event “Crimson Reign” by writer Charles Soule and artists Steven Cummings and Leinil Francis Yu. The teaser for Crimson Reign revealed that Qi’ra has re-invented Crimson Dawn from a criminal syndicate into something closer to a rebel alliance of the underworld – dozens of agents all embedded undercover, an all united under the mantra of “A million stronger than one.” Qi’ra is raising a secret army that can climb out from under the shadow of a Sith Emperor – a plan that will culminate in the third chapter of this saga in 2022: “The Hidden Empire”.

Since “War of the Bounty Hunters” clearly set Boba Fett and Qi’ra on the road to major conflict, it’s not at all hard to imagine the Star Wars saving that epic collision for the live-action universe. So don’t be at all surprised if you see Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke show up in The Book of Boba Fett as Qi’ra.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will stream on Disney+ starting on December 29th.