Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Confirms Robert Rodriguez Directed Episodes

✖

After having directed a pair of episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, indie film icon Robert Rodriguez will return to direct episodes of the forthcoming spinoff Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and will play Boba Fett in the upcoming limited series, broke the news during a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, where he expressed his enthusiasm for working with the Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Sin City director again. He also alluded to some other "wonderful directors," although he stopped short of actually naming anyone else.

Earlier this week, news hit that the series may have wrapped principal photography. Rodriguez, who directed "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" of The Mandalorian, reintroducing Boba Fett to the Star Wars universe, is executive producing the show alongside Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

"They brought Robert back in to direct a few more," Morrison told Rotten Tomatoes. "There's some wonderful directors involved. It's hard work now, what we do now, a whole new system, with COVID in place, health and safety regulations."

The Book of Boba Fett occurs during the same Star Wars era as The Mandalorian, about five years after the Empire's fall in Return of the Jedi. Rumors from the film's production say that filming is complete and that the new show will feel like "season 2.5" of The Mandalorian. The show will also reportedly feature surprise appearances by some other Mandalorian characters. Despite all of that, Favreau was quick to clarify that The Book of Boba Fett is separate from The Mandalorian Season Three after its announcement caused some confusion.

The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV series, hit Disney+ at launch and has been the platform's signature hit.

Morrison confirmed in a recent interview that The Book of Boba Fett would fill in some of Boba Fett's missing years, going back to The Empire Strikes Back. "Well, we can't say too much, but we're going to see his past and where he's been since The Empire Strikes Back," Morrison told Rotten Tomatoes. "Somebody pointed out he's been kind of stuck in this one place, and now's the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."

Are you excited about The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments section. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ in December.