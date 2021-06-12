Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett May Have Wrapped Filming

✖

According to recent tweets from one of its stars, The Book of Boba Fett's filming is complete. The Book of Boba Fett, spinning out of The Mandalorian's second season, sees Temuera Morrison returning as the title character. Ming-Na Wen returns as a fellow bounty hunter and Boba Fett's new partner Fennec Shand. Wen shared a photo to Twitter revealing that she had wrapped filming and showing her wrap gifts. Wen showed off Star Wars shorts, boxes of latex gloves and other personal protective gear, and sheets with her character's name and "The Book of Boba Fett S.1" written on them. "Latex gloves and @starwars shorts," Wen tweeted. "I know sexy."

The season one notation is interesting since it's been unclear if the show is a limited series or if it could continue into another season. Previously surfaced items from the show's production also bore the season one marking. The season one notation could indicate that Disney is considering a renewal.

The Book of Boba Fett occurs during the same Star Wars era as The Mandalorian, about five years after the Empire's fall in Return of the Jedi. Robert Rodriguez, who directed "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" of The Mandalorian, reintroducing Boba Fett to the Star Wars universe, is executive producing the show alongside Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Rumors from the film's production say that filming is complete and that the new show will feel like "season 2.5" of The Mandalorian. The show will also reportedly feature surprise appearances by some other Mandalorian characters. Despite all of that, Favreau was quick to clarify that The Book of Boba Fett is separate from The Mandalorian Season Three after its announcement caused some confusion.

"So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3," Favreau told Good Morning America. "But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called 'the next chapter' — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character [Din Djarin] that we all know and love... pretty soon following that."

Morrison confirmed in a recent interview that The Book of Boba Fett would fill in some of Boba Fett's missing years, going back to The Empire Strikes Back. "Well, we can't say too much, but we're going to see his past and where he's been since The Empire Strikes Back," Morrison told Rotten Tomatoes. "Somebody pointed out he's been kind of stuck in this one place, and now's the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."

